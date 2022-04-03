The big news: No-confidence motion against Imran Khan rejected, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: WHO suspended Covaxin supply through UN agencies, and Muslim journalists were called ‘jihadi’ at a Hindutva event in Delhi.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- No-confidence motion against Imran Khan rejected, Pakistan president dissolves National Assembly: Earlier in the day, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri dismissed a no-confidence motion against Khan. Suri said that the motion had contravened Article 5 of the country’s Constitution, which deals with loyalty to the State and obedience to the Constitution. The prime minister has also called for fresh elections.
- WHO suspends Covaxin supply through United Nations agencies citing manufacturing deficiencies: The World Health Organisation recommended that countries that have received supplies of Covaxin to “take actions as appropriate”, but did not specify what these actions were.
- Journalists attacked at Hindutva event in Delhi as mob calls Muslim reporters “jihadi”: Police said they took away some of the journalists after they sat in a van to “evade a crowd which was getting agitated by their presence”. Four of the five journalists who were escorted away by the police were Muslims and were targeted allegedly after being asked their religious identity.
- Sri Lanka blocks social media sites amid protests against economic crisis: The country’s defence ministry has issued the order to ban the platforms. Several mobile phone users received messages stating that WhatsApp was down “as directed by the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission”.
- Hindutva groups hold rallies, ask people to hoist saffron flags to mark Hindu New Year: Curfew was imposed in Rajasthan’s Karauli city where communal violence broke out on Saturday following stone pelting at a motorcycle rally.
- Curfew imposed in Rajasthan’s Karauli city after communal violence: The violence took place after stone-pelting in a Muslim-dominated area at a motorcycle rally to mark the Hindu new year. Police said that some people vandalised shops and vehicles in response to the stone-pelting.
- Petrol, diesel prices increased for 11th time in 13 days: A litre of petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 103.41, while diesel costs Rs 94.67. Mumbai has the highest fuel prices among metropolitan cities as the rates of petrol and diesel on Sunday increased by 84 paise and 85 paise, respectively.
- Nawab Malik moves Supreme Court against High Court order to reject his bail in money laundering case: The Maharashtra minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on February 23. The Bombay High Court had rejected his bail plea last month.
- Ukraine has regained control of the Kyiv region, claims minister: Ganna Maliar, Ukraine’s deputy defence minister said that the towns of Irpin, Bucha and Gostomel have been “liberated from the invader”. The three towns are located in the north-west of Kyiv, and have suffered major destruction in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
- Six killed, 10 injured in shooting in California’s Sacramento city: The police have not identified any suspects yet. There have been 117 mass shootings alone in the year 2022 in the US, according to the Gun Violence Archive.