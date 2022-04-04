The big news: Former Pakistan chief justice nominated to be caretaker PM, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre announced the next foreign secretary, and the Delhi High Court allowed Rana Ayyub to travel out of the country.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Imran Khan nominates former Pakistan chief justice to be caretaker prime minister: The country’s Supreme Court said it will issue a reasonable order in the dismissal of no-confidence motion against Khan.
- IFS officer Vinay Mohan Kwatra appointed next foreign secretary: He will replace Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who has held the post since January 29, 2020.
- Journalist Rana Ayyub allowed to travel abroad by Delhi High Court: The Enforcement Directorate had issued a lookout circular against the 37-year-old in connection with a money laundering case.
- Ashish Mishra is not a flight risk, UP government tells Supreme Court: Witnesses in the Lakhimpur Kheri case have been provided security and there is no threat, the state told a three-judge bench headed by the chief justice.
- Close meat shops during Navratri, Delhi mayors urge civic bodies: South Delhi Mayor Mukkesh Suryaan and East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sundar Agarwal made the demands in letters to their respective municipal commissioners.
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes 9.2% stake in Twitter, social media platform’s shares surge: The Tesla CEO now holds a stake in Twitter that is over four times larger than that of the social media platform’s founder Jack Dorsey.
- Andhra Pradesh gets new state map as chief minister adds 13 more districts: The ruling YSR Congress Party said the move was meant to decentralise governance in order to benefit people of the state.
- Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 12th time in two weeks: In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 103.81 per litre and diesel Rs 95.07 a litre, up by 40 paise each.
- CRPF trooper killed in alleged militant attack in Srinagar: The attack took place hours after two migrant labourers from Bihar were shot at in Pulwama district.
- Police file case against reporter, news portal for ‘promoting enmity’ after journalists attacked in Delhi: The case was filed against Meer Faisal and news website Article 14.