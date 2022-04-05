The Bombay High Court on Tuesday stayed the Metropolitan Magistrate court’s order summoning Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh in a case pertaining to alleged criminal intimidation of a journalist, reported Bar and Bench.

The Metropolitan Magistrate court had asked Khan and Shaikh to be present before the court on April 5 based on a complaint by journalist Ashok Pandey, Live Law reported.

Pandey alleged that in 2019, Khan snatched away his mobile phone while being photographed by several mediapersons. The actor also allegedly threatened the journalist.

Two complaints were filed in April 2019 and June 2019 under Indian Penal Code sections that provide punishment for intentional insult and criminal intimidation in Andheri’s DN Nagar police station. The Metropolitan Magistrate court had asked for a report from the police, based on which it summoned Khan and Shaikh on March 23.

Khan had challenged this order before the Bombay High Court.

Khan’s counsel, senior advocate Aabad Ponda, said that the actor had only asked his bodyguard to prevent the journalist from photographing him. He added that only bodyguards should be prosecuted.

Ponda also noted that initially when the complaint was filed the actor’s name was left out, but later added when the complaint was filed again in June 2019.

Advocate Eijaz Khan said that the journalist was traumatised and thus, had omitted the actor’s name from the initial complaint.

The Bombay High Court however observed that Khan’s name should have been reflected in the first complaint.

“You are a journalist,” said Justice Revati Dere. “If anybody would have committed any kind of assault against you, then you wouldn’t have kept quiet,” reported Bar and Bench.

The High Court then posted the matter for hearing on May 5.