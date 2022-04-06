With no relief in sight for at least a week, the India Meteorological Department issued a severe heatwave warning for parts of Delhi on Wednesday, PTI reported.

The maximum temperature is predicted to touch the 40-degree mark on Wednesday and is expected to soar to 42 degrees Celsius by Sunday.

Delhi’s Safdarjung Observatory, which notes the weather status of the city, had recorded the season’s highest maximum temperature at 39.6 degrees Celsius last Wednesday, PTI reported.

The warning came after India recorded its warmest March days in 122 years. The average maximum temperature for all of India last month was recorded at 33.10 degree Celsius, India Today reported.

According to the weather department, the current heatwave spell started in north and central India from March 27 over west Rajasthan and neighbouring areas of Gujarat as well as west Madhya Pradesh.

By March 29, it extended to east Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh, south Haryana, Delhi and southern parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Pockets of Delhi have been witnessing heatwave since the last week of March. The weather forecast department, however, said this is not unusual.

“Past heat wave data during 2017-2021 [five years] for the month of April shows this type of longer spell is not unusual,” the India Meteorological Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The spells of heat wave to severe heat wave with eight to 12 days duration were observed in April 2017 and 2019 over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab and parts of Gujarat and of six to eight days duration over parts of Western Himalayan region covering Himachal Pradesh and Jammu in April 2017,” the statement added.

India Meteorological Department Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra warned that April will be more severe than March, PTI reported. “And, we expect the heatwave conditions to continue till April 15 in some parts,” he added.

Apart from Delhi and south Haryana, the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued a warning against severe heat wave conditions over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, south Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

“Heatwave could lead to moderate health concern for vulnerable people e.g. infants, elderly, people with chronic diseases,” it said. “Increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms in people who are either exposed to sun for a prolonged period or doing heavy work.”

The weather department suggested measures for people to avoid exposure to heat.

“Drink sufficient water, even if not thirsty,” it said. “Avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes and cover the head by use of cloth, hat or umbrella, etc. Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani [rice water], lemon water, buttermilk, etc to keep yourself hydrated.”

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department also predicted heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha and Bihar for the next five days. Similar conditions are expected over Jharkhand from Wednesday to Friday.