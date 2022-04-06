The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday lodged a first information report against unidentified persons for shouting slogans after climbing on a mosque in Gahmar village of Ghazipur district, The Indian Express reported.

The accused persons have been charged with Indian Penal Code sections that provide punishment for promoting enmity between two groups, said the police. No arrests had been made on Monday.

A purported video of the sloganeering showed a man on the roof of the mosque waving a saffron flag while others danced around the religious place.

The video is from Gahmar of Ghazipur district in UP where former MLA Sunita Singh along with hundreds of supporters attacked the mosque, beat up the worshipers and hoisted the saffron flag on the mosque pic.twitter.com/pilaxgy53S pic.twitter.com/ImiyZRUirP — Mohammed Shafi (@Mohamme04349495) April 5, 2022

“On April 2, residents of the village took out the Ram Kalash Yatra,” said TL Sen, station house officer of Gahmar police station. “When the procession reached near a mosque in the village, a few youths climbed on it [mosque] and raised slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram’.”

The Ram Kalash Yatra takes place in Gahmar village at the beginning of the Hindu New Year, according to The Indian Express.