India’s first case of the new coronavirus variant XE was reported from Mumbai on Wednesday, ANI reported.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said one patient was also infected with the Kappa variant.

Maharashtra | Results of 11th test under the Covid virus genetic formula determination - 228 or 99.13% (230 samples) patients detected with Omicron. One patient affected by 'XE' variant and another is affected by the 'Kapa' variant of COVID19: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2022

Found first in the United Kingdom on January 19, XE is a “recombinant”, meaning it is a hybrid strain of two Omicron sub variants – BA.1 and BA.2.

On March 29, the World Health Organization had issued a warning against the mutant strain, saying it is likely to be 10% more transmissible than the BA.2 sub variant of Omicron.

“Early-day estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of 10% as compared to BA.2,” the global health body said in a statement. “However, this finding requires further confirmation.”