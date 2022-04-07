The Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday said that the dismissal of the no-confidence vote moved by the Opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was erroneous, reported the Dawn.

The five-member bench, headed by Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Mandokhel, was hearing the matter related to the legality of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissing the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan on April 3.

Suri had said that the motion had contravened Article 5 of the country’s Constitution, which deals with loyalty to the State and obedience to the Constitution.

The no-confidence motion was tabled against Imran Khan’s government on March 28. The Opposition had alleged that the cricketer-turned-politician had failed to control inflation and was responsible for the economic crisis in Pakistan.

On Thursday, Justice Mandokhel observed that the ruling did not have the deputy speaker’s signature, but was signed by Speaker Asada Qaiser. He pointed out that the minutes of the parliamentary committee meeting did not prove whether the deputy speaker was present.

During the hearing, the Pakistan Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan argued that while tabling the no-confidence motion on March 28, the Opposition only had 161 members, falling short of the majority. He added that the move had failed at that time.

Currently, Khan’s government is left with 164 members of the National Assembly, while the joint Opposition has 177. The majority mark in the Pakistan National Assembly is 172. He had lost two allies in the run-up to the no-trust move, thus losing the majority.

The Chief Justice on Thursday observed that the majority of 172 members was only required during the voting, and not the tabling of the motion.

The court questioned the Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan on the dissolution of the National Assembly, to which he said the move happened only after the no-confidence motion was dealt with.

He added that he was not defending the Speaker’s ruling on the motion. “The prime minister does not need to give reasons for dissolving the Assembly since he is the biggest stakeholder,” he said.