All 24 Andhra Pradesh ministers resigned from the state administration on Thursday ahead of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s revamping of the Cabinet on April 11, ANI reported.

The new Cabinet is likely to have members from each of the newly-developed 26 districts, reported NDTV. On April 4, the Reddy-led government had created 13 new districts to “decentralise governance in order to benefit the people of the state”.

Outgoing Civil Supplies Minister Kodail Nani told the Hindustan Times that only five or six ministers will be retained, making way for many new faces in the Cabinet.

“I will serve the party as a loyal soldier of Reddy, irrespective of whether I am a minister or not,” he said.

Botsa Satyanarayana, leader of Reddy-led Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party said that the ministers will manage any responsibility entrusted by the chief minister. “We will work towards the goal of bringing the party to power again in 2024,” he said.

The chief minister is expected to send a final list of new ministers to Governor Biswabhushan Harichandran by April 9, ANI reported.

The Cabinet reshuffle was scheduled for December. However, it had to be postponed due to Covid-19.