The big news: Russia suspended from UN Human Rights Council, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Pakistan Supreme Court called for session to organise no-trust vote against Imran Khan, and protestors stripped down by Madhya Pradesh police.
A look at the top developments of the day:
- United Nations General Assembly suspends Russia from Human Rights Council: India was among 58 countries that abstained from voting on the resolution.
- Pakistan Supreme Court restores National Assembly, calls for session to organise no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan: Earlier in the day, the court had said that the dismissal of the no-confidence vote moved by the Opposition against Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf government was erroneous.
- Protestors including journalist stripped down to undergarments in a Madhya Pradesh police station: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called for action against the police involved in the matter.
- Aakar Patel says he was stopped at airport yet again as CBI has not withdrawn look out notice: Delhi court asks CBI director to apologise to Aakar Patel for look out notice against him.
- Anil Deshmukh unable to explain source of huge wealth, Enforcement Directorate tells Bombay High Court: The former Maharashtra minister was the main conspirator in a money laundering case, the central agency said.
- Delhi minorities panel asks mayors and civic chiefs to explain unofficial meat ban: A letter by the South Delhi mayor calling for the closure of meat shops during Navratri violates constitutional freedoms, the panel said.
- Enforcement Directorate questions National Conference’s Omar Abdullah in J&K Bank scam:‘We have no doubt that this fishing expedition will yield no concrete results to the BJP,’ the party said in a statement.
- Rishi Sunak’s wife says she is exempted from paying taxes on overseas income: The British finance minister’s wife Akshata Murthy receives about 11.5 million pounds from her stake in Indian IT services company Infosys.
- Central Bureau of Investigation arrests four people from Mumbai for Birbhum killings, says report: CBI submits preliminary report to Calcutta High Court.
- Suspected Chinese hackers targeted India’s power grids near Ladakh, says report: US-based cyber security firm Recorded Future said a national emergency response system and a subsidiary of a multinational logistics company were also targeted.