A look at the top developments of the day:

  1. United Nations General Assembly suspends Russia from Human Rights Council: India was among 58 countries that abstained from voting on the resolution.
  2. Pakistan Supreme Court restores National Assembly, calls for session to organise no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan: Earlier in the day, the court had said that the dismissal of the no-confidence vote moved by the Opposition against Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf government was erroneous.
  3. Protestors including journalist stripped down to undergarments in a Madhya Pradesh police station: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called for action against the police involved in the matter.
  4. Aakar Patel says he was stopped at airport yet again as CBI has not withdrawn look out notice: Delhi court asks CBI director to apologise to Aakar Patel for look out notice against him.
  5. Anil Deshmukh unable to explain source of huge wealth, Enforcement Directorate tells Bombay High Court: The former Maharashtra minister was the main conspirator in a money laundering case, the central agency said.
  6. Delhi minorities panel asks mayors and civic chiefs to explain unofficial meat ban: A letter by the South Delhi mayor calling for the closure of meat shops during Navratri violates constitutional freedoms, the panel said.
  7. Enforcement Directorate questions National Conference’s Omar Abdullah in J&K Bank scam:‘We have no doubt that this fishing expedition will yield no concrete results to the BJP,’ the party said in a statement.
  8. Rishi Sunak’s wife says she is exempted from paying taxes on overseas income: The British finance minister’s wife Akshata Murthy receives about 11.5 million pounds from her stake in Indian IT services company Infosys.
  9. Central Bureau of Investigation arrests four people from Mumbai for Birbhum killings, says report: CBI submits preliminary report to Calcutta High Court.
  10. Suspected Chinese hackers targeted India’s power grids near Ladakh, says report: US-based cyber security firm Recorded Future said a national emergency response system and a subsidiary of a multinational logistics company were also targeted.