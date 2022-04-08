A look at the top developments of the day:

Covid-19 booster shots to be available for all adults from Sunday at private vaccine centres: Those who have taken their second dose nine months ago will be eligible for the vaccine. ‘New trend’ of government maligning judges is unfortunate, says Chief Justice NV Ramana: He made the remarks while hearing two petitions seeking a case against the principal secretary to former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh. Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 32 years in jail for terror financing: Saeed is wanted in India for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people. Central Bureau of Investigation court directs Aakar Patel not to leave India without permission: The central agency had filed a plea against a Delhi court order that had called for withdrawing of the look-out notice issued against the Amnesty India chair. Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Act: The Act, which lays down conditions under which civil society organisations can receive funds from abroad, was challenged on the grounds that it was arbitrary. Seer issues rape threat to Muslim women in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district: The police said they have registered a case and were investigating the incident. Hindi will be made compulsory in northeastern states till Class 10, says Amit Shah: The home minister said that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English, and not to local languages. Calcutta High Court orders CBI inquiry into Trinamool leader’s murder in Birbhum district: On March 21, Bhadu Sheikh, the panchayat head of Barshal village, had succumbed to his injuries after attackers hurled crude bombs at him. RBI says it will not violate sanctions imposed on Russia: The Reserve Bank of India’s Governor Shaktikanta Das was replying to questions about India’s trade with Russia. Rahul Gandhi says Opposition parties are discussing ways to form united front against BJP: The Congress leader was speaking at a joint press conference with Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav.