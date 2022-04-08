The big news: India to allow booster shots for all adults from April 10, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: CJI Ramana expressed concern about the government ‘maligning judges’, and Hafiz Saeed was sentenced to 32 years’ jail in terror funding case.
A look at the top developments of the day:
- Covid-19 booster shots to be available for all adults from Sunday at private vaccine centres: Those who have taken their second dose nine months ago will be eligible for the vaccine.
- ‘New trend’ of government maligning judges is unfortunate, says Chief Justice NV Ramana: He made the remarks while hearing two petitions seeking a case against the principal secretary to former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh.
- Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 32 years in jail for terror financing: Saeed is wanted in India for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people.
- Central Bureau of Investigation court directs Aakar Patel not to leave India without permission: The central agency had filed a plea against a Delhi court order that had called for withdrawing of the look-out notice issued against the Amnesty India chair.
- Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Act: The Act, which lays down conditions under which civil society organisations can receive funds from abroad, was challenged on the grounds that it was arbitrary.
- Seer issues rape threat to Muslim women in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district: The police said they have registered a case and were investigating the incident.
- Hindi will be made compulsory in northeastern states till Class 10, says Amit Shah: The home minister said that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English, and not to local languages.
- Calcutta High Court orders CBI inquiry into Trinamool leader’s murder in Birbhum district: On March 21, Bhadu Sheikh, the panchayat head of Barshal village, had succumbed to his injuries after attackers hurled crude bombs at him.
- RBI says it will not violate sanctions imposed on Russia: The Reserve Bank of India’s Governor Shaktikanta Das was replying to questions about India’s trade with Russia.
- Rahul Gandhi says Opposition parties are discussing ways to form united front against BJP: The Congress leader was speaking at a joint press conference with Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav.