A look at the top developments of the day:

  1. Private hospitals cannot charge more than Rs 150 as service fee above vaccine price, says Centre: Covaxin and Covishield announced that they have priced their precautionary doses at Rs 225.
  2. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan calls cabinet meeting ahead of no-trust vote: The Opposition had moved the no-trust vote, alleging that Khan had failed to control inflation and was responsible for the economic crisis in Pakistan.
  3. Twenty-one-year-old Indian killed in shooting in Canada’s Toronto city: The Indian embassy has told the student’s family it will take six days to bring back his body.
  4. Coronavirus variant XE case reported in Gujarat, says government official: The variant was found in a 67-year-old man who had travelled to Vadodara from Mumbai.
  5. Kashmir Police arrest 13 persons for shouting slogans inside Srinagar’s Jama Masjid: Public Safety Act dossiers of the accused persons were being prepared, the police said.
  6. Bengaluru’s civic body bans the sale of meat on Ram Navami: Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh has barred selling meat during Navratri and an unofficial ban is in place in south and east Delhi too.
  7. Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years for slapping Chris Rock at awards ceremony:But the Academy did not revoke the Oscar that Smith won or impose any ban on him for future nominations.
  8. Hindutva group calls for boycott of cabs driven by Muslims in Karnataka: Bharata Rakshana Vedike has asked other Hindutva groups to support its campaign.
  9. Centre seeks another extension to frame rules of Citizenship Amendment Act: This is the fifth extension sought by the home ministry to frame the rules of the law that was notified on December 12, 2019.
  10. Seeking ban on halal certification, Hindutva groups target IRCTC and Air India: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Karnataka’s spokesperson said they will take legal action to stop companies from offering halal-certified products, including meat.