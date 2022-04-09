The big news: Centre caps service charge at Rs 150 for Covid booster dose, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Pakistan prime minister called cabinet meeting ahead of no-trust vote, and Indian student killed in Canada.
A look at the top developments of the day:
- Private hospitals cannot charge more than Rs 150 as service fee above vaccine price, says Centre: Covaxin and Covishield announced that they have priced their precautionary doses at Rs 225.
- Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan calls cabinet meeting ahead of no-trust vote: The Opposition had moved the no-trust vote, alleging that Khan had failed to control inflation and was responsible for the economic crisis in Pakistan.
- Twenty-one-year-old Indian killed in shooting in Canada’s Toronto city: The Indian embassy has told the student’s family it will take six days to bring back his body.
- Coronavirus variant XE case reported in Gujarat, says government official: The variant was found in a 67-year-old man who had travelled to Vadodara from Mumbai.
- Kashmir Police arrest 13 persons for shouting slogans inside Srinagar’s Jama Masjid: Public Safety Act dossiers of the accused persons were being prepared, the police said.
- Bengaluru’s civic body bans the sale of meat on Ram Navami: Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh has barred selling meat during Navratri and an unofficial ban is in place in south and east Delhi too.
- Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years for slapping Chris Rock at awards ceremony:But the Academy did not revoke the Oscar that Smith won or impose any ban on him for future nominations.
- Hindutva group calls for boycott of cabs driven by Muslims in Karnataka: Bharata Rakshana Vedike has asked other Hindutva groups to support its campaign.
- Centre seeks another extension to frame rules of Citizenship Amendment Act: This is the fifth extension sought by the home ministry to frame the rules of the law that was notified on December 12, 2019.
- Seeking ban on halal certification, Hindutva groups target IRCTC and Air India: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Karnataka’s spokesperson said they will take legal action to stop companies from offering halal-certified products, including meat.