The maximum temperature in Delhi on Saturday touched 42.4 degrees Celsius, eight notches above the season’s normal, PTI reported. This is the highest temperature in 72 years in the first half of April, the India Meteorological Department said.

The highest-ever maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded on April 29, 1941, when it touched 45.6 degrees Celsius.

Gurugram on Saturday recorded 44.5 degrees Celsius, which is 10 degrees above the normal.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert, warning of severe heatwave in some parts of Delhi on Sunday too. The maximum temperature in the national Capital is predicted to touch 42 degrees Celsius.

Since the last week of March, the city has been witnessing severe heatwave.

For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature goes up to 40 degrees Celsius or more and is least at 4.5 degrees above normal. A severe heatwave is when the normal temperature is 6.5 degrees Celsius more than the normal.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather, told PTI on Saturday that it is an aberration that the maximum temperature has breached the 45 degrees Celsius-mark in parts of northwest India in the first 10 days of April.

“There is a good chance that Delhi may record a higher-than-usual number of heatwave days in April,” Palawat added.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted cloudy conditions in Delhi from Tuesday, which is likely to bring relief to people.