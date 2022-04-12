Voting began on Tuesday morning for bye-polls in one Lok Sabha seat and four Assembly seats in different parts of the country.

Bye-polls are being held in the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal, as well as the Assembly seats of Bochahan in Bihar, Kolhapur North in Maharashtra, Ballygunge in West Bengal and Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh.

The results will be declared on April 16.

West Bengal

In the Asansol Parliamentary constituency, a turnout of 12.77% was recorded till 9 am, according to data from the Election Commission of India.

The bye-poll in Asansol was necessitated as former Union Minister Babul Supriyo resigned from his post after he quit the Bharatiya Janata Party and joined the Trinamool Congress.

Supriyo is now contesting on a Trinamool Congress ticket from the Ballygunge Assembly constituency.

In Asansol, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Agnimitra Paul alleged on Tuesday that Trinamool Congress members had hurled stones at her convoy, India Today reported. She alleged that the police did not stop the miscreants.

Visuals by ANI showed people clashing with the police on a street as a car passed by.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Violence breaks out in Asansol where bypoll voting to Lok Sabha seat is underway. Agnimitra Paul, who is BJP candidate for the seat alleges, "TMC people attacked us, hurled stones at our convoy. Police doing nothing... " pic.twitter.com/pdQGZWF57h — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2022

The Trinamool Congress candidate, actor Shatrughan Sinha, claimed that he did not know about the alleged attack on Paul’s convoy.

Meanwhile, in Ballygunge, 8% voters had turned up at polling booths till 9 am, as per official data.

Supriyo alleged that BJP candidate Keya Ghosh had entered a couple of booths in the constituency on Monday night, and said that he has urged the Election Commission to take action on the matter, The Times of India reported.

Maharashtra

Till 9 am, the Kolhapur North Assembly constituency had reported the lowest turnout among Assembly bypolls on Tuesday, at 6.96%. Sitting Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav died due to the coronavirus.

The Congress has fielded the late MLA’s widow Jayashree Jadhav, while the BJP has fielded Satyajit Kadam.

More than 2.90 lakh people are eligible to vote in the constituency, PTI quoted the district administration as saying.

Bihar

The constituency of Bochahan in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district had recorded a turnout of 11.20% till 9 am.

The bypoll here was necessitated due to the death of Vikassheel Insaan Party MLA Musafir Paswan.

The party has now fielded Gita Devi from the seat against the BJP’s Baby Kumari.

A total of about 2.90 lakh voters are eligible to cast their ballots, according to PTI.

Chhattisgarh

Till 9 am, the constituency of Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district had reported the highest turnout among the Assembly constituencies on Tuesday, at 17.30%.

The bye-polls were held due to the death of Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) legislator Devvrat Singh.

The BJP has fielded former MLA Komal Janghel from the constituency, while the Congress has fielded its Khairagarh block unit chief Yashoda Verma.

The Janata Congress (Chhatttisgarh)‘s candidate from Khairagarh is lawyer Narendra Soni, PTI reported.