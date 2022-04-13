The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday set up a two-member claims tribunal to assess damage in the communal violence that took place during Ram Navami celebrations in Khargone city, PTI reported.

On Sunday, some people had allegedly hurled stones at the procession, objecting to loud and provocative music being played in the Talab Chowk area of the city. Subsequently, clashes broke out in the Gaushala Marg, Tabadi Chowk, Sanjay Nagar and Motipura areas.

At least 24 people, including Khargone Superintendent of Police Siddharth Choudhary, were injured in the violence. Ten houses were also burnt during the clashes.

The tribunal has been formed as per provisions of the Public and Private Property Recovery Act 2021, and will be headed by retired district judge Dr Shivkumar Mishra. It will comprise retired state government Secretary Prabhat Parashar.

The tribunal will hear cases assessing the damages caused during the communal violence. They will also ensure that they recover the damages from the rioters, PTI reported.

The tribunal will have to complete its hearings within three months.

Meanwhile, curfew in Khargone continued on its third day with “relief being given only for medical emergencies,” Additional Superintendent of Police Neeraj Chourasia told PTI. The curfew imposed in Khargone on Sunday banned the assembly of four or more people in the city.

Chourasia added that 100 people have been arrested in connection to the violence, of which 89 have been sent to judicial custody.

Demolition of houses

There were reports of over 100 people being forced to migrate after the Madhya Pradesh government on Monday demolished homes and shops belonging to Muslims in Khargone a day after violence broke out, PTI reported.

Sub-divisional Magistrate Milind Dhoke refuted the allegations on Wednesday.

“Those whose houses were torched or damaged in stone-pelting have gone to their relatives’ place and the number of such families is only two-three,” he said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Khargone Range, Tilak Singh, on Monday had claimed that the homes that were demolished belonged to those who had thrown stones during the procession.

Khargone Collector Anugraha P told Scroll.in that the demolition process is part of the state government’s anti-encroachment drive. She said that the demolition drive was undertaken by following due legal procedure, adding that the alleged encroachers were given time to evacuate their properties.