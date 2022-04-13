Five people have been detained in Jharkhand’s Koderma district for sharing a communally sensitive video online, The Indian Express reported.

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, a crowd is seen wielding swords, raising saffron flags and using religious slurs against the Muslim community.

Muslims are pejoratively called “Miya”, even as police officers are present at the site.

Abusive language: ये सब पुलिस के सामने हो रहा है.



वीडियो बनाने वाला शख्स खुद भी गाली दे रहा है और zoom करके दिखा भी रहा है कि पुलिस कैसे निष्क्रिय खड़ी है. वीडियो झारखंड के कोडरमा का है. पुलिस का कहना है कि इस मामले में गिरफ्तारी की गई है और आगे की कानूनी कार्रवाई की जा रही है. pic.twitter.com/jhSGI3RbC5 — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) April 13, 2022

Deputy Commissioner of Koderma Aditya Ranjan confirmed that the video was shot in Koderma, The Indian Express reported.

“However, we have not been able to identify the people in the video,” he added. “As of now, we have detained five persons who had shared the video on social media and we are questioning them.”

Ranjan said that the police were in the process of registering a first information report in the case, reported The Indian Express. “We will take the strictest possible action,” he said.