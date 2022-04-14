The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the inquiry into five cases of alleged misconduct and corruption against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, unidentified officials told PTI on Wednesday.

The allegations against Singh include those of financial irregularities, extortion, criminal conspiracy and violations of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Act. On March 24, the Supreme Court had had transferred investigation into the five cases against Singh to the CBI.

The Special Crime unit of the central agency on Tuesday evening re-registered five first information reports against Singh that were previously lodged in Thane and Mumbai.

Singh was removed from his post of Mumbai Police chief in 2021 over his alleged mishandling of the case related to explosives being found near Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani’s house in Mumbai.

After his suspension, he wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying that former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had extorted money from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

Deshmukh is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in November.