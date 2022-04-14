Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa on Thursday said that he would resign from his post after he was booked in connection with the alleged suicide of a contractor in Udupi, reported ANI.

“Tomorrow I’m handing over the resignation letter to CM [Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai],” he said. “I thank you all for co-operation.”

Eshwarappa has been charged with abetment to suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. Two of his aides, Basavaraj and Ramesh, have also been booked.

The contractor, Santhosh Patil, had died on Tuesday after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance. His body was found at the city’s Shambhavi Lodge where he had checked in on April 11.

In a WhatsApp message purportedly sent by him, Patil had accused Eshwarappa of demanding a bribe to grant him the contract for a government project. In the message sent to his friends, he had blamed Eshwarappa to be “directly responsible” for his death.

A first information report had been filed in the case based on a complaint lodged by the contractor’s brother.

On Wednesday, Eshwarappa had said he would not resign from his position.

On Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had also ruled out his resignation. However, a day later, Bommai had said that he would speak to Eshwarappa about the case against him.