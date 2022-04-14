The big news: Karnataka minister to quit after being booked in suicide case, and 9 other top stories
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa to resign after being booked for contractor’s death: Santhosh Patil, who allegedly died by suicide, had accused the BJP leader of demanding a bribe to grant him the contract for a government project. Earlier on Thursday, senior Congress leaders were detained in Bengaluru during protests over the contractor’s death.
- Karauli district collector among 69 IAS officers transferred by Rajasthan government: The official was moved after the April 2 communal violence happened under his watch.
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for over $43 billion: The US-based entrepreneur’s takeover bid came after he bought a 9.2% stake in the social media platform.
- No anti-Muslim hate speech was made at Delhi Hindu Yuva Vahini event in December, police tells SC: Videos from the religious conclave showed journalist Suresh Chavhanke administering an oath to people to ‘die for and kill’ to make India a Hindu nation.
- CNG prices increased by Rs 2.50 for the fifth time this month in Delhi: The cost has increased by Rs 14.98 per kg since April 1.
- Delhi government tells schools to shut down if students, staff members test positive for coronavirus: On Thursday, the city recorded 325 Covid cases, a jump of about 57% from Monday’s infection tally of 137.
- Monsoon likely to be normal this year, says weather department: Northern and central India are set to receive above normal rainfall.
- Amnesty India urges authorities to stop demolition drive in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone: Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the Madhya Pradesh government has no right to demolish a person’s home without conducting a proper investigation.
- Four LeT militants killed in gunfight in J&K’s Shopian, say police: Three soldiers also died in an accident while they were on their way to the site of the gunfight.
- Six killed, 13 injured in fire at pharmaceutical factory in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru district: The police said the fire was caused due to leakage of chemicals.