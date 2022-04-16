In a meeting with the top leaders of the Congress, political strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday gave a presentation on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, ANI reported.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and other party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ambika Soni, Digvijaya Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken were present at the meeting held at the Gandhis’ home in New Delhi.

“Prashant Kishor has given a detailed presentation on 2024 polls strategy to the Congress chief,” Venugopal told reporters after the meeting, according to ANI. “The plan presented by him will be looked after by a group set up by Congress chief and the group will submit report within a week time to party chief for a final decision.”

Prashant Kishor leaves from the residence of Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi after the meeting ended. pic.twitter.com/LZ1Zr1twWL — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2022

Kishor, who shot to fame after running a successful campaign for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, has had stints with many political parties since then.

His political consultancy firm, I-PAC, was believed to be instrumental in the state election victories of the Janata Dal (United) in Bihar, the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, the YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh, the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu.

In the past too, there have been speculations of Kishor collaborating with the Congress, but nothing materialised. In an apparent jibe at Rahul Gandhi, he had said in December that Congress’ leadership was not the “divine right” of an individual. However, he had added that the “idea and space” that Congress represented was vital for a strong Opposition.

Soon after the Assembly election results were announced for five states last month, he had said that parties like the Trinamool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party would not be able to become national parties easily.

The Congress had managed to win only 55 of the 690 seats in the five states. It lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party and failed to wrest power from the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.