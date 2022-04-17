Fourteen people died in Assam after it was hit by a storm on Friday, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority bulletin stated, reported The Indian Express.

Eight people were killed on Friday – four from Dibrugarh, three in Barpeta and one in Goalpara. Six more people were killed on Saturday, including three in Tinsukia, two in Baksa and one in Dibrugarh, the newspaper reported.

In an advisory issued on April 14, the India Meteorological Department had warned about heavy to very heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya till April 18.

On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department predicted “widespread rainfall” for the next five days. However, the rainfall intensity may reduce in a few parts, the weather department added.

Reduction in rainfall intensity over South Peninsular India from 18th April, 2022 and Heavy rainfall spell likely to continue over Arunachal Pradesh on 17th and over Assam-Meghalaya on 17th, 19th, 20th & 21st April, 2022 pic.twitter.com/b1PqbMW6x2 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 17, 2022

In the past two days, at least 21,000 people are affected in the 12 districts by storms and lightning, The Indian Express reported. A total of 7,344 homes have been destroyed.

“Many houses and property were damaged during the storm,” said Tinsukia Additional Deputy Commissioner Dipu Kumar Deka, NDTV reported. “People are taking refuge in schools and government offices.”

Baksa district was most affected with 138 of its villages directly impacted by the storm, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said.