The equity benchmarks on Monday opened with losses for the fourth day.

At 9.30 am, the 30-share BSE Sensex lost 1,005.02 from Friday’s closing, and was trading at 57,276.15 points. The broader Nifty index lost 280.30 points and was trading at 17,195.45.

The decline comes amid a surge in oil prices, due to prospects of an embargo on Russian oil and gas by the European Union, Bloomberg Quint reported.

Brent crude oil increased by 1.3% and cost $113.20, or Rs 8,645.40.

Brent is a global price benchmark for crude oils from the Atlantic basin. It is used to set the price of two-thirds of the world’s trade of crude oil supply.

The European Union governments last week had said it was drafting proposals to ban Russian crude oil, Reuters reported. However, Germany was not in favour of an immediate ban. Several western countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States, have imposed several economic sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Russia is the third-largest producer of oil across the world, with Europe being one of its major patrons.

Oil prices increased on Monday as global supply was tightened amid speculation of a European embargo and as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues, Reuters reported.