Four persons, including two women, were arrested on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district for allegedly trying to unlawfully convert people to Christianity, The Indian Express reported.

The accused were identified as Rakesh Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Reeta Devi and Geeta, officials said.

The police said that Delhi-based Rakesh Kumar was living in a rented accommodation in Azamgarh Andakhor area, where he and the other accused persons used to call people and convince them to convert to Christianity, reported The Indian Express. Rakesh Kumar had rented the place two months ago.

“We conducted an inquiry into the complaint and found the allegations to be true,” Vijay Prakash, Bilariyaganj station house officer, told The Indian Express. “During investigation, we will check how many people the accused were able to get converted.”

The accused were luring people with money and other things so that they adopt Christianity, he alleged.

Praveen Kumar, a resident, lodged a complaint in connection with the case.

The development came two days after 26 people were arrested in a similar incident under the state’s anti-conversion law in Fatehpur district.

On Friday, a raid was conducted at a church in Fatehpur’s Hariharganj area after the police received a tip-off by members of a Hindutva organisation, The Indian Express reported.

Himanshu Dixit, a member of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, had informed the police that around 90 Hindus were being converted to Christianity, The Times of India reported.

“We have 35 named people as accused in the FIR [first information report] who are said to be members of the Evangelical Church of India,” Fatehpur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh told The Times of India. “Efforts are on to identify the remaining 20.”

A total of 55 people are named in the FIR, according to The Times of India.