A road accident in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Sunday led to a communal clash in the city, the police said on Monday, reported NDTV. Three people were injured in the violence.

Nineteen people have been arrested for rioting, the police said.

An official said that the violence sparked off after two two-wheelers met with an accident in the city’s Raopura area. The owners of the vehicles got into an argument after which members of Hindu and Muslim communities started throwing stones at each other in Karelibaug locality of Raopura, reported The Times of India.

An idol was vandalised at a local shrine, and two autorickshaws and as many two-wheelers were damaged in the violence.

Gujarat | A clash erupted between two groups in the Raopura area of Vadodara city last night following an accident between two vehicles



3 people got injured and were admitted to the hospital. Police is patrolling in the city: Shamsher Singh Commissioner of Police, Vadodara city pic.twitter.com/0rbanl6P7x — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2022

Additional Commissioner of Police Chirag Koradia told reporters that two first information reports have been registered – one related to the accident and the other for rioting.

“All the 19 persons named in the Karelibaug FIR for rioting were arrested during the combing operation carried out last night [Sunday], the police officer said. “Efforts are on to nab the unidentified accused [persons].”

Three more persons were arrested in connection with the accident. Around eight to 10 people have been booked in connection with this case.

“Two companies of the state reserve police force have been deployed in sensitive areas and patrolling [has been] increased under all police stations,” Koradia added. “The situation is under control.”

Communal clashes across India

The clash followed incidents of communal violence in Gujarat on the Hindu festival of Ram Navami on April 10. Clashes had broken out in Khambhat and Himmatangar cities during Ram Navami processions.

One person was killed in Khambhat as Hindus and Muslims threw stones at each other. Several other people, including police officers, were injured.

Communal violence have also taken place in Delhi, Haridwar and Maharashtra’s Amravati district in the last three days.

On April 10, violence had also broken out in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Goa. One person had died in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga.

Rajasthan too saw communal clashes in Karauli city on April 2.