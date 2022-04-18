The Covid-19 test positivity rate in Delhi rose to 7.72% on Monday, up from 4.21% recorded a day ago, ANI reported, citing official data.

The number of new coronavirus cases in the city dipped marginally to 501 from Sunday’s count of 517 infections. However, the number of tests conducted nearly halved to 6,492 on Monday, from 12,270 that were done a day ago

No new deaths were reported in Delhi on Monday. The tally of active cases stood at 1,729. Only 81 out of 9,735 beds in coronavirus-dedicated hospitals were occupied, government data showed.

Delhi and adjoining areas in neighbouring states Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have witnessed a rise in daily Covid-19 cases over the last few days. On Sunday, Delhi’s active case tally was the highest since March 3.

Amid the surge in coronavirus cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority is scheduled to hold a meeting to discuss the pandemic situation on Wednesday, reported the Hindustan Times. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain will be among those present at the meeting.

Kejriwal and Sisodia have maintained that there is no need to panic.

“We are keeping a close watch on the situation,” Kejriwal had said. “We will take all necessary steps according to the situation.”

Amid the rise in cases, Uttar Pradesh on Monday made wearing masks compulsory in Lucknow and six of its districts that are part of the National Capital Region. Haryana too has made masks mandatory in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar districts, all of which border Delhi.

The Chandigarh administration has also advised citizens to wear masks in crowded places and public transports. Last month, several states had announced that wearing masks was no longer necessary after the Union home ministry decided to end all Covid-19 containment measures from March 31.

Meanwhile, India on Monday reported 2,183 new coronavirus cases, a jump of 89.8% from Sunday’s 1,150 infections.

This was the first time in nearly a month that the country registered more than 2,000 positive cases within 24 hours. The health ministry also reported 214 deaths on Monday, taking the country’s total toll to 5,21,965. This included 212 backlog deaths from Kerala.