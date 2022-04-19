Three blasts hit a high school in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on Tuesday, AFP reported.

Afghan security and health officials confirmed that at least six were killed in the attack, Reuters reported. An unidentified official working as head of a hospital’s nursing department said that at least 14 were injured in the blasts.

Kabul Police spokesperson Khalid Zadran said that the explosions took place at the Abdul Rahim Shahid High School in the western area of the capital, resulting in casualties.

“Three different explosions at Abdul Rahim Shahid High School in the 18th district have caused casualties to our Shia compatriots and we will share the details later,” Zadran wrote on Twitter.

A majority of the residents in the neighbourhood belong to the Shia Hazara community, which is a minority group previously targeted by the Sunni militant groups, Reuters reported.

The Ministry of Interior also confirmed a blast near the high school, Tolo News reported. It also stated that an investigation had been initiated, details of which will be shared later.

Witnesses told the news channel that the blasts took place when the students were leaving their classes.

According to them, the first blast occurred near Mumtaz Tuition Centre, followed by two blasts near the high school, Tolo News reported.

Kabul was ceded to the Taliban after the insurgent group took power in August. International analysts believe there is a risk of a resurgence of terrorism even as the Taliban insists that the country feels safer and less violent than it has been in decades.

Since August, educational institutions in the country had remained closed for two months. They were later opened for boys and primary school girls.

In March, girls’ secondary schools had reopened in Kabul, Herat, Panjshir and some other areas. However, just hours after reopening, the Taliban had ordered to shut them.

The international community has urged Taliban rulers to reopen schools and give women their right to public space.