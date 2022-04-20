Live-in relationships encourage promiscuity and lead to rise in sexual offences, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has said, PTI reported.

In an order dated April 12, Justice Subodh Abhyankar of the Indore bench of the High Court made the remarks while rejecting the anticipatory bail petition of a 25-year-old man accused of raping a woman.

The court said that the woman got pregnant more than twice and aborted the foetus because the man, who was then her live-in partner, had pressurised her to do so. After their relationship did not work out and the woman was engaged to some other person, the judge added, the man became a “jilted lover”.

The man even sent video messages to the would-be in-laws of the woman, threatening them that he would die by suicide. Due to this, the woman’s marriage had to be cancelled, the court said while citing the prosecution’s case.

“Taking note of the spurt of such offences in recent times arising out of live-in relationships, this court is forced to observe that the bane of live-in-relationship is a by-product of Constitutional guarantee as provided under Article 21, engulfing the ethos of Indian society, and promoting lascivious behaviour, giving further rise to sexual offences,” the judge said, according to PTI.

Article 21 of the Constitution guarantees protection of life and personal liberty. Over the years, the courts have expanded its ambit to cover many things, including the right to privacy and dignity.

Justice Abhyankar added that people are “totally ignorant” that live-in relationships have their own limitations.