Delhi on Wednesday recorded 1,009 new Covid-19 cases and one death due to the disease, ANI reported, citing government data. The number of cases was 59.65% higher than Tuesday’s tally of 632 cases.

The number of coronavirus cases on Wednesday was the highest since February 10, when the Capital had registered 1,104 new infections, according to NDTV.

The test positivity rate also increased to 5.70% on Wednesday from 4.42% a day earlier. The number of tests conducted went up to 17,701 from 14,299 on Tuesday.

However, only 91 out of 9,737 beds in dedicated coronavirus hospitals were occupied, and 16 of these patients required oxygen support.

Active cases 2,641

Delhi currently has 2,641 active cases, and 314 people recovered from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours in the city.

While coronavirus cases have been increasing in Delhi for the past two weeks, hospitalisation rates have remained low. The number of patients on oxygen support has increased since last week, but the figure has declined in percentage terms.

On April 10, there were six patients on oxygen support, which amounted to 0.99% of the active cases, according to PTI. On Wednesday, the patients who were on oxygen support accounted for 0.6% of the active cases.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal announced that wearing masks has been made mandatory in the Capital again. Delhi Disaster Management Authority officials told NDTV that a fine of Rs 500 may be imposed on people not wearing masks.