A Bharatiya Janata Party worker was shot dead outside his house in New Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area on Wednesday, ANI reported.

Jitu Choudhary, 42, was shot at least four times by unidentified people on a bike. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead, according to Hindustan Times.

Delhi | Local BJP leader Jitu Chaudhary shot dead in Mayur Vihar phase-3 around 8:15 pm this evening. Accused absconding. Few empty cartridges & other important evidence recovered from crime scene . Search for eyewitnesses and CCTV footage being done: DCP East Priyanka Kashyap pic.twitter.com/9yYToGfPyn — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said that a case of murder has been registered against unknown people.

“Few empty cartridges and other important evidence recovered from crime scene,” Kashyap said, according to ANI. “Search for eyewitnesses and CCTV footage being done.”

BJP leader Manoj Kumar said that a post-mortem will be done on Thursday morning, after which which Choudhary’s body will be handed over to the family.

“It’s tragic the way he has been killed,” Kumar told ANI. “Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta also visited the hospital.”