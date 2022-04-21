Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, who has extended his support to the Congress party, was arrested by the Assam Police on Wednesday night, ANI reported.

Mevani was taken into custody from the Circuit House in Palanpur city. The reason behind his arrest is not yet known.

“Police yet to share FIR copy with us,” Mevani’s team said, according to ANI. “Prima facie, we have been informed about some cases filed against him in Assam.”

Assam Police along with Gujarat Police is reported to have detained Gujarat MLA Mr Jignesh Mevani at 11:30 pm and taken him to Assam by train on 21/04 from Ahmedabad at 4 am.



Treating a public servant as a criminal at night is CONDEMNABLE.pic.twitter.com/En3VAypzxf — Gujarat Pradesh Congress Sevadal (@SevadalGJ) April 21, 2022

The Gujarat Congress said that Mevani was taken to Assam by train at 4 am. “Treating a public servant as a criminal at night is condemnable,” it said.

More details awaited.