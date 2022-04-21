New Covid-19 cases declined marginally in Delhi on Thursday, as the city registered 965 infections and one death in the past 24 hours, ANI reported, citing government data. The number of cases was 4.36% fewer than Wednesday’s count of 1,009 cases.

The daily test positivity rate declined to 4.71% from 5.70% a day earlier. A total of 20,480 people were tested for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, up from 17,701 tests on the previous day.

Currently, there are 78 people in dedicated Covid-19 hospitals, out of whom 18 are on oxygen support. There are 2,970 active cases in the city.

Delhi reports 965 fresh #COVID19 cases, 635 recoveries, and 1 death in the last 24 hours.



Active cases 2,970

Positivity rate 4.71%

Coronavirus cases have been increasing in Delhi in the past two weeks, after having remained at low levels for the last two months. Amid the rise in cases, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijalannounced on Wednesday that wearing masks has been made mandatory in the Capital again.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Thursday announced that booster vaccine doses will be provided free of cost for eligible beneficiaries aged 18 to 59 at all government-run vaccination centres, according to ANI.

Citizens will continue to have the option of getting paid booster doses at private vaccination centres.

On April 8, the Union Ministry of Health had said that precautionary doses of the vaccine will be made available to those aged 18 and above at private centres.