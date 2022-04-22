United States Congresswoman Ilhan Omar did not visit Pakistan on behalf of President Joe Biden, said the US Department of State on Friday.

“Well, as I understand it, Representative Omar is not visiting Pakistan on US Government-sponsored travel,” said Ned Price, spokesperson for the US Department of State.

Price was responding to a question by a reporter of ARY News Pakistan who asked whether Omar’s visit was to clear the air between Biden and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On March 31, Khan had alleged that a “foreign nation” was involved in the attempt to unseat his government through the no-confidence motion. Khan had initially named the United States of America as the country behind the letter but had quickly dismissed it.

On Thursday, Omar had visited Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, where she met the region’s president, Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry.

She told mediapersons that the United States’ Foreign Affairs Committee has held hearings to discuss alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir and the Indian government’s alleged anti-Muslim rhetoric.

“The condemnations and concerns of those who fight for human rights and the question of Kashmir will be included in future hearings within the USA,” she said.

The statement came as incidents of targeted violence and hate speech against Muslims have increased in the country.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that Omar’s visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir had violated India’s territorial integrity.

At a press briefing on Thursday, foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Omar visited a part of Jammu and Kashmir that is illegally occupied by Pakistan.

“If such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home, that may be her business,” Bagchi said. “But violating our territorial integrity and sovereignty in its pursuit makes this ours. This visit is condemnable.”