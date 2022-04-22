The Delhi government on Thursday issued guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases in schools in the city.

In a circular addressed to the heads of schools in the city, the Director of Education, Himanshu Gupta, noted that the rise Covid-19 test positivity rate in Delhi “has raised a serious concern about the health of our school students and staff”.

Covid-19 cases have been increasing in Delhi in the past two weeks, after having remained at low levels for the last two months. On Wednesday, the Capital recorded 1,009 new Covid-19 cases, which was the highest number since February 10. On Friday, the city logged 965 infections at a test positivity rate of 4.71%.

The guidelines issued on Friday stated that no student, staff member or visitor should be allowed to enter school premises without thermal scanning. They also advised that parents should not send children to school if they, or any other members in their homes have symptoms of Covid-19.

The standard operating procedure also stated that during morning attendance, teachers should ask students every day if they have coronavirus symptoms.

In a separate order, the Delhi government also announced on Friday that a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on commuters for not wearing masks while travelling together in private vehicles, PTI reported.

Following are some of the other guidelines for schools in Delhi: