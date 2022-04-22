Two Ukrainian citizens have been detained by the railway police in Assam’s Karimganj district, The Hindu reported on Friday.

The detainees were identified as Chrisinsky Volodimir (39) and Nazari Voznyuk (21).

During a routine check, the railway police found that the two men were travelling on the Tripura Sundari Express to Delhi.

The train had come from Agartala and stopped at Badarpur Railway Station in Assam, where the Ukrainian nationals were detained for being unable to produce their passports or visas.

“They claimed to have lost their travel documents,” Karimganj Superintendent of Police Padmanabh Baruah said, The Hindu reported. “We contacted the Ukrainian Embassy to verify records. Till such time, they will remain detained.”

The police told the newspaper that a case will be registered against the two men if the Ukrainian Embassy fails to respond by Friday night. They will also be produced before a court to seek their custody, the police added.

“They [the men] could not explain how they entered Tripura,” Baruah said, The Hindu reported. “There are gaps in their statements.”

Dulon Boro, an official with the Government Railway Police, said that they have recovered Bangladeshi currency notes, shoes, clothes, and other items from the men, ANI reported.