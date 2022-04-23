Indian students are advised not to take take admission in any educational institution in Pakistan, the University Grants Commission and the All India Council for Technical Education said in a joint statement on Friday.

Those who have enrolled themselves in degree colleges in Pakistan will not be eligible for a job or to pursue higher education in India on the basis of degrees acquired in the neighbouring country, the statement added.

“Any Indian national or an overseas citizen of India who intends to take admission in any degree college or educational institution of Pakistan shall not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India on the basis of such educational qualifications [in any subject] acquired in Pakistan,” the statement reads.

According to data released by the Ministry of External Affairs on July 22, 2021, out of the total 11,33,749 Indian students studying abroad, 230 were in Pakistan.

The UGC and the AICTE have, however, offered relaxations to migrants and their children who have acquired the citizenship of India.

“Migrants and their children who have acquired higher education degree in Pakistan and have been awarded citizenship by India would be eligible for seeking employment in India after obtaining Security Clearance from MHA [Ministry of Home Affairs],” it said.

Notably, on March 25, the UGC had issued a notice, asking Indian students to exercise “due diligence” about studying in China in light of the country’s strict travel policies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While universities in China had announced admissions for the new session by offering courses online, the University Grants Commission and All India Council for Technical Education does not recognise a degree via online courses without prior approval.

On Friday, University Grants Commission Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said that such moves were in the interest of Indian students willing to study abroad.

“In the recent past, we have seen how our students had to face difficulties because they could not go back to the foreign countries to continue their studies,” he told The Times of India.

Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education, said that parents should not lose their earnings in case their children land up with a degree which would not be recognised under Indian regulations.