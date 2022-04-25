The Bharatiya Janata Party and its regional ally the Asom Gana Parishad swept the Guwahati Municipal Corporation elections on Sunday winning 58 out of 60 seats, PTI reported. The Aam Aadmi Party and the Assam Jatiya Parishad won one seat each. The Congress, however, drew a blank.

The elections were held after nine years on April 21, with at least 197 candidates in the fray. The BJP won three seats unopposed.

#WATCH | Assam: BJP workers celebrate in Guwahati as the party sweeps the Guwahati Municipal Corporation polls



Out of total 60 wards of GMC, BJP has won 52 wards while its ally party AGP won 6 wards. One each by AAP and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP): PG Jha, DC Kamrup (Metro)

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Masuma Begum won ward number 42, (Hatigaon) while Assam Jatiya Parishad’s Hukum Chand Ali Bakshi won ward number 1 (Garigaon) – the first win for both parties, The Indian Express reported.

The civic polls recorded a turnout of 52.80% with EVMS being used in all booths for the first time, PTI reported.

In the 2022 civic polls, the BJP fielded 53 seats and its ally Asom Gana Parishad contested in seven wards. The Congress fielded nominees in 54 wards, NDTV reported. The Aam Aadmi Party contested 38 seats, the Assam Jatiya Parishad fielded nominees in 25, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) four.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the citizens of Guwahati for giving a “resounding mandate” to the saffron party to “build on the agenda of development”.

“They have also blessed the hardworking of the state government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa,” tweeted the prime minister. “My gratitude to every BJP karyakarta [worker] for the hard work.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "Thank you Guwahati! The people of this lovely city have given a resounding mandate to @BJP4Assam to build on the agenda of development. They have also blessed the hardwork of the state government under CM @himantabiswa. My gratitude to every BJP Karyakarta for the hardwork."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called the victory a reaffirmation of the public’s faith in the party’s “development journey” under the guidance of the prime minister.

I bow my head to the people of Guwahati for giving @BJP4Assam & its allies a historic win in #GMCElections.





National President of BJP Jagat Prakash Nadda expressed gratitude to the Guwahati citizens for their “immense faith in the party.” “This win is another testament to the undying faith of the people in the able leadership of PM Narendra Modi,” he said.

National President of BJP Jagat Prakash Nadda said: "My gratitude to the people of Guwahati for the immense faith in our party's vision. This win is another testament to the undying faith of the people in the able leadership of PM @narendramodi ji. Many congratulations to CM @himantabiswa and to every karyakarta of @bjp4assam."

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the party for making its foray in the northeast, and candidate Masuma Begum on the win.