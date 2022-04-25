Five labourers were trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area on Monday, ANI reported.

One of the labourers has been rescued by the National Disaster Response Force personnel.

Atul Garg, the director of Delhi Fire Services, told PTI that the rescue operation was underway.

“We received a call around 1.24 pm about a house collapse in Satya Niketan building number 173 here,” he told PTI. “Six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.”

The building was undergoing repairs when it collapsed.

#WATCH | Delhi: NDRF personnel rescued one person from the debris of an under-construction building that collapsed in Satya Niketan, this afternoon pic.twitter.com/VJ5uVAnMqb — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022