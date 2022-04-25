Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was re-arrested on Monday right after he was granted bail by a court in Assam’s Kokrajhar city, his lawyer Angshuman Bora told Scroll.in.

A new case has been registered against Mevani at Barpeta Road police station in Barpeta district, a police official said. “Mevani is now being taken to Barpeta,” Bora added.

Mevani was arrested in a case related to allegedly assaulting officials, according to PTI.

Mevani, an Independent MLA, was first arrested on April 20 night by the Assam Police for his tweets about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The case against him was filed based on a police complaint by Arup Kumar Dey, a resident of Bhabanipur in Assam’s Kokrajhar district. The complaint said Mevani wrote on Twitter that “Modi worships and considers [Nathuram] Godse as God”. Godse had assassinated Mahatma Gandhi in 1948.

The complainant also mentioned the MLA’s advise to Modi to appeal for peace and harmony during his April 20 visit to communal violence-hit sites in Gujarat. The two tweets were posted by Mevani on April 18 and have been withheld by Twitter on “legal demand”.

On Monday, Mevani claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh were trying to tarnish his image, according to NKTV.

“They want to destroy me,” Mevani said. “They’ve killed Rohit Vemula, they targeted Chandrashekhar Azad, now they are targeting me. “They have a serious problem with the Dalit and Ambedkarite movement because they believe in Manusmriti and we believe in the Constitution.”

He added that the manner in which Dr BR Ambedkar was targeted by Vinayak Savarkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was targeting him.

Meanwhile, Bora expressed apprehensions about whether Mevani would be released, saying it is likely another case will be registered against him.

The Congress had sent a team of lawyers to secure bail for Mevani. While Mevani has extended support to the Congress, he has not joined the party, saying that he was still an independent MLA.

Mevani was detained in Palanpur city at 11.30 pm and taken to Ahmedabad. From there, he was flown to Assam.

The MLA has been booked on charges of criminal conspiracy, acts committed to outrage religious feelings, insulting to provoke breach of the peace, preventing officer from discharging his duty and causing fear to the public. He was also booked under the Information Technology Act.