The world’s richest person Elon Musk will buy Twitter for about $44 billion (over Rs 3,36,910 crore), the microblogging platform announced in a regulatory filing on Monday. Twitter said that the deal was unanimously approved by its board of directors and is expected to close in 2022, pending regulatory clearance and the approval of shareholders.

The development came weeks after Musk declared a 9.2% stake in Twitter, which made him the biggest shareholder in the company on April 4. However, on April 11, the chief executive officer of the electric vehicle company, Tesla, decided not to join the board of directors of Twitter.

On completion of the transaction between Musk and Twitter, the social media firm will become a privately held company, the filing said. This would mean that the company will no longer be listed or traded on a public stock exchange. Twitter also will not have to report financial information to the markets regulator Security and Exchange Commission, or follow many of its rules.

After the acquisition was confirmed, Musk said that he wanted to make Twitter “better than ever” by introducing new features, making its algorithms open source, deleting spam accounts and authenticating human users.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” he said.

Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agarwal said that the social media platform has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world. “Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been more important,” he said.