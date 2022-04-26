A New York court on Monday held the country’s former president Donald Trump guilty of not complying with an order to produce documents for an investigation into his business practices, Reuters reported.

The court directed him to pay $10,000 (Rs 7,64,755) every day till he complies with the order.

“Mr. Trump, I know you take your business seriously and I take mine seriously,” Judge Arthur Engoron said, according to CNN. “I hereby hold you in civil contempt and fine you $10,000 per day until you purge that contempt.”

The former United States president and Republican leader was not present in court.

The office of the New York Attorney General Letitia James has been conducting an investigation into the Trump Organization for over two years. The Trump Organization is a business conglomerate that deals in real estate, hospitality and sales and marketing. Trump is the principal owner of the companies that are a part of the conglomerate.

The attorney general has said that her office found several misleading or fraudulent statements given by the Trump Organization to its lenders or insurers, according to CNN. She has alleged that Trump secured loans and tax deductions based on these statements.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and alleged that the investigation is politically motivated.

The former United States president’s lawyer Alina Habba said that they intend to appeal against the verdict. “We respectfully disagree with the court’s decision,” she said, according to Reuters.