One person died and two others were injured after a massive fire broke out in a waste dumping ground in Manesar town of Haryana’s Gurugram district on Monday night, ANI reported, citing a fire department official.

Thirty-five fire tenders reached the spot after the flames erupted in Sector 6 locality of Manesar and quickly spread to a large area, the Hindustan Times reported.

“90% of the fire has been doused, it is under control,” fire department official Ramesh told ANI. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

#UPDATE | "One person has died & two people have been injured in the fire that broke out last night on 25-30 acres of dumping land. 90% of the fire has been doused; it's under control," said Ramesh, a fire officer pic.twitter.com/oFEPL2k5PD — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2022

(More details are awaited)