The big news: Prashant Kishor turns down offer to join Congress, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Four killed in bomb blast inside Karachi University, and the government approved three coronavirus vaccines for children.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Prashant Kishor declines offer to join Congress: Kishor said that the Congress party needs leadership and collective will to fix its “deep rooted structural problems” through transformational reforms.
- Four persons killed in suicide bombing inside Karachi University: Three Chinese nationals were among the dead. Baloch Liberation Army, which opposes Chinese investment in Pakistan, claimed responsibility of the attack.
- Three coronavirus vaccines for children approved by drug controller: The vaccines are Covaxin for children aged between 6 and 12, Corbevax for the 5-12 age group and two-dose ZyCoV-D for those 12 years and above.
- Supreme Court rejects plea on judicial inquiry into Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti communal clashes: The petitioner had asked for a commission headed by a former Chief Justice of India to lead an impartial investigation.
- Jignesh Mevani’s bail plea rejected in assault case: Mevani was re-arrested on Monday right after he was granted bail by a court in Assam’s Kokrajhar city for his tweet about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- Government using laws to deprive minorities of livelihood, ex-civil servants tell prime minister: Over 100 former IAS officers said that anti-conversion laws, ban on beef consumption and demolition drives are used to ‘strike fear’ among minorities.
- Gautam Navlakha’s plea for house arrest dismissed by Bombay High Court in Bhima Koregaon case: Navlakha, 70, is an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, which pertains to caste violence in a village near Pune in 2018. He was among 16 people arrested for allegedly plotting the violence.
- Ukraine conflict a wake-up call for Europe to look at challenges in Asia, says S Jaishankar: While speaking at a geopolitics conference in Delhi, Jaishankar said that Asia is not an “easy part of the world” and that terrorism was rampant in the region.
- Remove illegal loudspeakers from religious places, Uttar Pradesh tells police: Last week, Chief Minister Adityanath had said that the sound from the loudspeakers should not spill beyond the boundaries of the premises.
- Jawaharlal Nehru University is politically charged, but not anti-national, says Vice-Chancellor Santishree Pandit: She said that most of the students on the campus belong to underprivileged backgrounds, and any negative branding will hurt their chances of procuring jobs.