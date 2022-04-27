The initial public offering, or IPO, of the Life Insurance Corporation will open on May 4 and continue till May 9, Tuhin Kant Pande, the secretary of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, said on Wednesday, reported ANI.

“We will call it LIC 3.0 phase,” Pande said at a press conference.

The price band will be Rs 902 to Rs 949 per equity share. For anchor investors, the IPO will open on May 2, NDTV reported.

An initial public offering is a process in which private companies offer shares to the public by issuing new stocks. At the end of the IPO process, the company gets listed on the stock exchange and is allowed to raise capital from public investors.

Anchor investors are institutional investors who are allotted shares in a company ahead of its IPO.