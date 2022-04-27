The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, a governing body for the centrally funded schools, on Monday scrapped the discretionary quota under which each Member of Parliament can recommend 10 children for admissions to the schools from their constituencies, ANI reported.

The MPs – 543 in Lok Sabha and 245 in Rajya Sabha – could collectively recommend up to 7,880 admissions every year under the discretionary quota across 1,248 Kendriya Vidyalaya schools. Removal of the scheme will free 40,000 seats for other students, The Times of India reported.

In its revised admission guidelines for 2022-’23 academic year, the autonomous body also upheld its earlier decision to scrap the quota for employees of the education ministry, News18 reported. The ministry could recommend up to 450 students but it was removed last year.

These decisions were supposedly taken because the infrastructure of the schools was overwhelmed by the number of students being admitted under the quotas, an unidentified Kendriya Vidyalaya official told The Print.

The schools will also no longer have the sponsoring authority quota, News18 reported. Under this, five seats in each section of Class 1 were filled by children of sponsoring agencies like the state government or a public sector undertaking company in case the schools were within their premises.

