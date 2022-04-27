The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to cross 42 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and may even soar to 46 degrees Celsius by Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The highest-ever maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded on April 29, 1941, when it touched 45.6 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, the Safdarjung Observatory weather station had recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has issued an yellow alert, warning of a heatwave spell in Delhi from Thursday.

For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature goes up to 40 degrees Celsius or more and is least at 4.5 degrees above normal. A severe heatwave is when the normal temperature is 6.5 degrees Celsius more than the normal.

This year, March was the hottest month in 122 years since the India Meteorological Department started maintaining records.

The weather department on Wednesday also predicted heatwave conditions over East, Central and Northwest India during the next five days.

i) Heat wave conditions over East, Central & Northwest India during next 5 days:

 Vidarbha, Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh during next 5 days;

 Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, interior Gangetic West Bengal & interior Odisha during 27th-30th April; pic.twitter.com/K2vcnltbLm — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 27, 2022

As of Tuesday, Barmer, Brahmapuri, Rajgarh, Akola, Jaisalmer, Wardha, Bikaner, Kandla, Jamshedpur and Varanasi were among the hottest cities in India with the maximum temperature above 42 degrees Celsius in all the places. It reached 45.1 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan’s Barmer, according to The Indian Express.

On April 26, the India Meteorological Department said that at least 16 of the 36 meteorological subdivisions in India are reeling under heatwave conditions, Down to Earth magazine reported. Meteorological subdivisions are grouped together based on shared climatic patterns.

India has experienced 706 heatwave incidents from 1971 to 2019, and it has claimed more than 17,000 lives in 50 years, according to a research study, The Indian Express reported.

Agriculture yield in the country has also seen a drop by up to 35% due to the unseasonal heat, PTI reported.

In its Wednesday’s yellow alert, the weather department said that the heatwave could cause moderate health problems for the vulnerable populations including the young, old and those with chronic illnesses.

What to do and not to do during a heatwave:

Here are certain guidelines recommended by the National Disaster Management Authority during a heatwave.

Avoid going out in the sun, and strenuous activities, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm.

Drink sufficient water as often as possible, even if not thirsty.

Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes. Use protective goggles, umbrella or hat, shoes or chappals while going out in sun.

While travelling, carry water with you.

Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrates the body.

Avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food.

If you work outside, use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on your head, neck, face and limbs.

Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

If you feel faint or ill, see a doctor immediately.

Use ORS and homemade drinks like torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc to re-hydrate the body.

Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water to drink.

Keep your home cool, use curtains, shutters or sunshades and open windows at night.

Use fans, damp clothing and take baths in cold water frequently.

Tips to help someone who has experienced a heat stroke