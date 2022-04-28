Congress leader Kamal Nath on Thursday resigned as the leader of the Legislature Party in Madhya Pradesh, reported NDTV.

Congress has accepted his resignation. Former Madhya Pradesh minister Govind Singh has taken over Nath’s post.

Nath, a former chief minister, resigned due to Congress’ “one party, one post” rule, according to NDTV. He will continue to serve as the Madhya Pradesh Congress unit president.