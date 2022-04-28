An Assam court on Thursday reserved its order on a fresh bail plea filed by Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani in the case about the alleged assault of a police official, PTI reported. The court will pronounce the order on Friday.

Lawyer Angshuman Bora, who represented Mevani, said that the hearing in the case was finished by afternoon.

“While the public prosecutor tried to take adjournment, the court declined and asked them to submit their arguments today itself,” Bora said, according to the Hindustan Times. “The order on our plea has been reserved for Friday.”

The development comes two days after a local court had rejected Mevani’s bail plea in the case and had sent him to five days in police custody.

Mevani was re-arrested on Monday right after he was granted bail by a court in Assam’s Kokrajhar city for another case related to his tweet about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The new case was filed based on a complaint by a woman police officer named Debika Brahma, who had alleged that Mevani had “uttered slang words” and assaulted her while he was being taken from Guwahati airport to Kokrajhar district.

“He [Mevani] pointed finger towards me and tried to frighten me and pushed me on my seat with force,” Brahma said in her complaint. “He thus assaulted me during the execution of my legal duty of being a public servant and outraged my modesty by touching me inappropriately while pushing.”

Mevani was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 294 (obscene act in any public place), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).