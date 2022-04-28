A look at the top headlines of the day:

Heatwave to continue in parts of India for next five days, warns weather department: On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius, the highest for April in 12 years. Kamal Nath resigns as Congress Legislature Party leader in Madhya Pradesh: The former chief minister will continue to serve as the chief of the party’s state unit. Assam court reserves order on Jignesh Mevani’s fresh bail plea in assault case: The court will pronounce the order on Friday. Ninety-year-old Padma Shri awardee evicted from government-allotted home: The Centre has also asked eight eminent artistes to vacate their accommodations by May 2. Supreme Court reserves order on plea to refer Delhi-Centre power dispute to larger bench: The Union government on Wednesday had told the court that it needed power over transfers and postings of officials in Delhi administration. I dream of becoming prime minister and not president of India, says Mayawati: She made the comment after Samajwadi Party blamed her for BJP’s return to power in Uttar Pradesh after 2022 Assembly polls. Stop misuse of sedition law, Sharad Pawar tells Bhima Koregaon inquiry panel: Pawar is scheduled to appear before the commission on May 5 and May 6 as a witness in the 2018 caste violence case. Working to completely remove AFSPA from North East, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi: The government has also entered into peace agreements with militant outfits in Assam’s Karbi Anglong and Tripura, Modi said. Look-out notice issued against Malayalam actor Vijay Babu in rape case: Another case has been filed against Babu for revealing the identity of the complainant. Media baron James Murdoch, ex-Disney India head to invest Rs 13,500 crore in Viacom18: Mukesh Ambani, who has a stake in the broadcasting company, said the strategic partnership will ‘lead India’s transition to a streaming-first media market’.