United Kingdom MP Nadia Whittome on Thursday questioned in the British Parliament if Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s recent visit to India had helped legitimise the demolitions carried out in various states by Bharatiya Janata Party administrations.

Whittome pointed out that during his visit to India, Johnson was photographed with a digger at a Vadodara factory of the heavy-construction equipment manufacturer JCB. This was just a day after a BJP-run civic body carried out a demolition drive in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. Shops and houses, owned mostly by Muslims were bulldozed despite a stay order by the Supreme Court.

The demolitions that took place four days after the April 16 Jahangirpuri communal clashes, in which eight police officials and a resident were injured.

“Local governments in a number of other Indian states have also carried out similar demolitions,” Whittome said on Thursday. “So I ask again, did the prime minister raise this with [Narendra] Modi? If not, why not? And does the minister accept that the prime minister’s visit to India has helped to legitimise the actions of Modi’s far-right government?”

Boris Johnson posed with JCB diggers on his recent visit to India, but his minister wouldn't say whether he even raised these demolitions with Modi. pic.twitter.com/aIWVw5TLIl — Nadia Whittome MP (@NadiaWhittomeMP) April 28, 2022

Johnson posing with the bulldozer after the communal clashes had invoked criticism on social media. His action was described as ignorant by the non-profit organisation Amnesty International India. Ashok Swain, a professor at Uppsala University, had questioned if Johnson was trying to “legitimise India’s islamophobia” by posing with the bulldozer.

Demolitions have taken place in several Indian states in the first two weeks of April after communal clashes broke out on the Hindu festivals of Navratri and Ram Navami.

Hindutva outfits organised rallies in which armed participants shouted abusive, provocative slogans, as they passed by mosques or through Muslim-dominated areas in some states. Violence was reported in five states.

On April 11, the homes and properties of alleged rioters in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh were razed. In Gujarat, too, the Anand district administration on April 15 razed the homes of those it alleged were to blame for violence on Ram Navami.