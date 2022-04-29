A clash broke out between two groups in Punjab’s Patiala on Friday, PTI reported. The police fired blank shots in the air to bring the situation under control.

At least two residents are reportedly injured in the clashes as members of the two groups hurled stones at one another, according to NDTV.

#WATCH | Punjab: A clash broke out between two groups near Kali Devi Mandir in Patiala today.



Police personnel deployed at the spot to maintain law and order situation. pic.twitter.com/yZv2vfAiT6 — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2022

As of 3 pm, the situation was under control, according to Patiala Inspector General of Police Rakesh Agarwal, PTI reported.

“We have called force from outside,” he said. “A peace committee meeting has been called by the deputy commissioner.”

One of the groups, the Shiv Sena, did not have permission for the march, the deputy superintendent of police said, reported ANI. He said that the police were speaking with Shiv Sena’s state unit chief Harish Singla.

Agarwal said that the incident took place as “some mischievous elements had spread some rumours” that led to the clash.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney appealed for peace and also not to lend credence to any rumours.

“We are conducting a flag march in Patiala city,” Agarwal added.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann termed the incident “deeply unfortunate”.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the state,” Mann tweeted. “Punjab’s peace and harmony is of utmost importance.”

More details awaited.