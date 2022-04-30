General Manoj Pande on Saturday took over as India’s 29th Chief of Army Staff. He has replaced General MM Naravane.

The former army chief was presented with a Ceremonial Guard of Honour as he retired from service.

General Manoj Pande, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC takes over as the 29th #COAS of #IndianArmy from General MM Naravane.



जनरल मनोज पांडे, परम विशिष्ट सेवा मेडल, अति विशिष्ट सेवा मेडल, विशिष्ट सेवा मेडल, ऐड डि कैंप ने जनरल एम एम नरवणे से #भारतीयसेना के 29वें #सेनाध्यक्ष का पदभार संभाला। pic.twitter.com/Mphsz1pvrP — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 30, 2022

Pande is the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to become the chief of the Indian Army. He was commissioned into the Corps of Engineers in December 1982.

Pande was the commander of the Engineer Regiment during Operation Parakram, a large-scale mobilisation of troops and weapons to India’s western border following the December 2001 attack on Parliament.

He has also commanded an engineer brigade, an infantry brigade along the Line of Control, a mountain division in the Ladakh sector and a corps in the North East. He was the commander-in-chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command before he took charge of the Eastern Command.

Pande has also served as chief engineer in the United Nations peacekeeping missions in Ethiopia and Eritrea.